One man dead from motorcycle crash in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, OH (WYTV) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a motorcycle crash from Wednesday August 12, 2020 that killed a 27-year-old man.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, a 1994 Suzuki GSXR was traveling eastbound on State Route 172, in Hanover Township. The driver of the motorcycle lost control, overturned and went off the roadway, striking a support pole.

The driver of the motorcycle is Eugene A. Young of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. Young was transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio by Life Flight where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Young was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. Driver inexperience and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash.