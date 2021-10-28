Ohio’s First Lady stops in the Valley to promote Imagination Library

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s First Lady is in the Valley, hoping to get more kids signed up in the governor’s Imagination Library.

The first stop for Fran DeWine Thursday morning is Warren at the Trumbull Community Action Program`s Head Start.

Mrs. DeWine is reading books to the kids and explaining the program inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program gives one free book to any child, from birth through age 5, each month.

The goal is to make sure every kid goes into kindergarten ready to succeed.

A child enrolled in the Ohio Imagination Library Program at birth can receive up to 60 books by the time he or she turns 5 years old.

If you’d like to sign your child up for Imagination Library visit, www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org. People can also donate on the website.

Fran DeWine is also visiting the Little Friends Preschool in Salem at noon.