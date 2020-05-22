Ohioans get back to eating out and camping out

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – While the list of what’s to come is long, the list of what was allowed to reopen Thursday was short — but significant.

Restaurants in Ohio were able to reopen for dine-in service Thursday, which captured most of the attention. But Thursday was also the day campgrounds could open again.

Janice and Sandy Simmerman, sisters from Austintown, lounged around their campers with their families Thursday afternoon at Mosquito Lake.

Sandy had been waiting for Governor Mike DeWine to lift the ban.

“I watched him every day to see when he was going to lift it,” she said. “So we were glad when he did.”

“We’ve been so tired of being held up in the house,” Janice said. “This is our chance to get out, and see our relatives and have some fun.”

Four miles away at Enzo’s Restaurant in Warren, most of the tables were empty but a few were occupied by people eating out for the first time in two months.

“Where you see empty space now and maintain distance tape, there were tables,” Enzo Cantalamessa said. “What we’ve done is remove the tables and placed them in the banquet room.”

Enzo’s also got creative with its masks, which every employee is required to wear, and with dividers between booths. Instead of the commonly-used plexiglass, the dividers are pictures of Italy.

“Our family is here anyway so we’re making it as safe for your family as we’d make it for our own,” Enzo said.

In Howland at Leo’s Ristorante, the dining room was mostly empty. Most customers chose to dine on the patio.

Workers are wearing masks, the tables are spaced further apart and the bar area is encircled in plexiglass.

“We’re going to make it work,” Leo DelGarbino said. “Hopefully it’ll change, it’ll loosen up and we can get back to our normal but right now, we have to make [the state leaders’] normal work.”