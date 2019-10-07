Youngstown mayor to join Ohio governor during unveiling of plan to address gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will join Governor Mike DeWine and others in Columbus as DeWine unveils legislation to address gun violence.

DeWine plans to release his STRONG Ohio plan Monday. The proposal will outline what changes in Ohio law that he would like to enact.

He first announced the idea for his 17 point plan after the mass shooting in Dayton.

Much of the plan deals with increasing penalties for felons who possess a gun illegally or use a gun in the commission of a crime.

DeWine will be joined by several elected officials and leaders from across Ohio, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who support the STRONG Ohio plan.

“It’s an opportunity for Youngstown to be at the table to figure out how we end the violence right here on the streets of Youngstown. That’s why I’m going down to stand with the governor and talk about Youngstown needs and wants,” Brown said.

DeWine also signed an executive order in August creating the Ohio School Safety Center.

The staff will be responsible for analyzing web activity for threats, notifying authorities when necessary and providing education and resources to school districts through training programs.​