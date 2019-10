According to a Georgetown University study, there were about 133,000 uninsured children in Ohio in 2018

(WYTV) – The number of children in Ohio without health insurance has gone up over the past two years.

According to a Georgetown University study, there were about 133,000 uninsured children in Ohio in 2018. In 2016, the number stood at 104,000.

The study found that many families lost coverage due to new qualifying requirements.

Pennsylvania has about 124,000 uninsured children. A drop of 2,000 between 2016 and 2018.