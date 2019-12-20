Scam targets Ohio SNAP card recipients

Jobs and Family Services never charges a client or asks for credit card numbers for a new SNAP card

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is warning clients about a potential scam.

Some SNAP card recipients have been connected to a fraudulent customer service number.

Some were asked to give a credit card number for shipping fees for a new SNAP card.

Others were told they won a cruise or $100 gift card but needed to give personal information to claim the prize.

Jobs and Family Services never charges a client or asks for credit card numbers for a new SNAP card.

If you have questions or need help with your SNAP account, including getting a replacement card, call 1-866-386-3071.