OSP warns against driving impaired for New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging those going out to ring in the New Year to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

“There are many options to get home safely,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Planning ahead before you go out is not only the smart thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.”

Last year during the holiday, OSP reported 11 fatal crashes that killed 12 people. Seven of those crashes were OVI, or Operating a Vehicle Impaired, related.

Of the nine fatalities in which seat belts were available, seven were not fastened in.

Also in last year’s reporting period, which was from Dec. 28-Jan. 1, OSP made over 450 OVI arrests.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to enforcing Ohio’s OVI laws,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own – we need your commitment to make our roads safe. You can help us save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver.”

People are advised to have a designated driver, or make other arrangements to make it home safely. This is in part of the Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

Drivers are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to OSP by calling #677.