Ohio rolls out searchable database of most in-demand jobs

To qualify for the lists, jobs must pay at least $14.10 an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio has rolled out an updated list of jobs that are in high demand and made it searchable.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the list, which is called Ohio’s Top Jobs, is built for Ohio students and workers trying to figure out the next step in their education or career.

To qualify as an in-demand job, a position has to pay at least 80% of the state median wage, or $14.10 an hour or higher, and be in a field that’s growing faster than the statewide average of either 36 new jobs or 584 job openings a year.

The in-demand occupations report lists 229 occupations.

Some of the top jobs include nursing, accounting, maintenance and repair work, laborer, customer service, agriculture, office clerks, and several others.

A searchable database can be found at indemand.ohio.gov.

