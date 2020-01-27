Ohio Attorney General certifies summary for proposed minimum wage increase

The petition was certified Monday as containing 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a "fair and truthful" summary of the proposed amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has certified a petition summary to raise the state minimum wage.

The attorney general’s office received a written petition on Monday to amend the Ohio Constitution, entitled “Raise the Wage Ohio Amendment” from legal counsel for the petitioning committee.

Under the proposed amendment, the minimum wage would increase to $9.60 per hour on January 1, 2021.

It would then increase annually in equal increments up to four years, reaching a $13 per hour minimum wage in 2025.

The petition states that the rate would annually adjust after January 1, 2025 for inflation.

The amendment would not change any current exemptions to the state minimum wage.

The petition was certified Monday as containing both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment.

“Without passing on the advisability of the approval or rejection of the measure…I hereby certify that the summary is a fair and truthful statement of the proposed amendment,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in the letter certifying the petition.

Once the summary language is certified by the attorney general’s office and the initial signatures are verified by the county boards of elections, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues.

The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, equal to five percent of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

Total signatures collected statewide must also equal ten percent of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

The full text of the letter to petitioners and the amendment petition can be found on the Ohio Attorney General website.