Mahoning County veterans among the 22 inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame ceremony took place Thursday where 22 veterans were inducted.

Two of the inductees among them, Lori Stone and Rick Baldwin, stood out for what they did after their service, which played a big part in being honored. Both are from Mahoning County.

A veteran from the Air Force, Stone works at the Youngstown’s VA Clinic where she’s been volunteering five days a week for 12 years. Some of her responsibilities include organizing the van schedule and food pantry.

“Because I love doing this. I feel like I’m back, giving back again because this is my other family,” Stone said.

Currently, she oversees 130 volunteers there.

From the Marines and the Army, Baldwin is now a retired Youngstown policeman. He was enlisted toward the end of the Vietnam War and then served in the Ohio National Guard.

Both Stone and Baldwin were in Columbus Thursday and were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. They were given their awards by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony was sponsored by the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. Stone and Baldwin were among the 22 inductees this year. There were 148 applications.