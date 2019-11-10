Friendsgiving thrown in Salineville to support local woman with cancer

Chastity Sloan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in August

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of people gathered in Salineville to support a local southern family.

On Sunday, the community was invited to attend a Friendsgiving benefit in support of Chastity Sloan.

The mother of eight was diagnosed with cervical cancer in August and the community is stepping up to help with the medical costs.

The event featured a Thanksgiving themed meal, different raffles and a Chinese auction.

“When I approached her, she was very humble. She said, you know what, Pattie? There’s people worse off than me. You know you don’t have to do this, but as a community we felt it was the right thing to do,” said Pattie Exline, one of the event’s organizers.

Since Sloan’s diagnosis, the community has rallied together to raise nearly $10 thousand.

Sloan is expected to undergo surgery sometime next week.