Source: Todd and Paula Felmly via Deerfield Fire Department

Neighbors said they heard an explosion and felt their houses shake

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WYTV) – A NAPA Auto Parts store in Alliance caught fire after an explosion Monday evening.

It started at the store on E. State Street just after 5 p.m.

According to FOX 8 News in Cleveland, neighbors said they heard an explosion and felt their houses shake.

No one was hurt.

Source: Todd and Paula Felmly via Deerfield Fire Department

Source: Todd and Paula Felmly via Deerfield Fire Department