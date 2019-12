The 48-year-old lived most of her life on the north side but moved to Steubenville a few years ago

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who used to live in Youngstown was found dead in the Ohio River Tuesday afternoon.

The body of 48-year-old Sabrina Hicks was pulled from the river near Mingo Junction, which is just south of Steubenville, where Hicks moved a few years ago.

She had been missing since November 13.

Police do not suspect foul play.

According to a relative, Hicks graduated from Rayen High School and lived most of her life on the north side.