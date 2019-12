Officers said Kenyatta Nalls was in the car when it was stolen by an unknown person

CLEVELAND (WYTV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy gone missing after the car he was in was stolen.

Cleveland police are looking for Kenyatta Nalls, who is 5’4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

It happened at W. 46th Street and Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

The car is a silver 2008 Saturn Vue with Ohio temporary tag J379263.