Ohio troopers focusing on OVI enforcement, beginning this week

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from August 19 to September 7

(WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is ramping up its OVI enforcement efforts this week with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The campaign runs from August 19 to September 7. During that time, Highway Patrol troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roads.

In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Of those OVI-related crashes, 53% of at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 71% were male. In 2019, troopers arrested 22,520 drivers on OVI charges.

Drivers are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.

Meanwhile, the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will hold a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. More specific details, including the time and location, will be announced at a later date.