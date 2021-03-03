Ohio Supreme Court deciding whether hospital violated rights of Niles convicted murderer

LaRosa was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Did a local hospital violate the rights of murder suspect Jacob LaRosa five years ago when a nurse turned over a washcloth used to clean-up the then-15-year-old?

That was the argument made Wednesday morning at the Ohio Supreme Court.

LaRosa was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro in Niles.

LaRosa’s lawyer argued that hospital staff turned over clothing and a bathroom washcloth without ever obtaining a warrant.

“The question becomes whether or not the hospital had authority to turn that cloth over, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a vial of blood, a syringe or a catheter with urine in it. The hospital doesn’t have lawful authority to breach Mr. LaRosa’s privacy rights,” said Attorney Lynn Maro.

Jacob Larosa ultimately pleaded no contest and was convicted.

Justices will issue a decision at a later date.