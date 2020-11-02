Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to hear from you

The 2020 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) want’s to know what you think.

A survey is being conducted to find out what drivers think about the job the patrol is doing.

Throughout the month of November, the OSHP is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency.

The 2020 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete.

The questions range from what you think about the types of enforcement the patrol does and what your experience has been interacting with troopers.

To take the survey, visit: https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.