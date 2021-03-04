Ohio Senate votes to end subsidy that would bail out nuclear power industry

FILE-This May 20, 2005 file photo shows the Perry Nuclear Power Plant on the shores of Lake Erie in North Perry, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

The bailout law is part of a federal corruption investigation centering on former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – By a unanimous vote, the Ohio Senate voted to end the subsidy that Ohioans would have paid to bail out the state’s nuclear power industry.



State Senator Michael Rulli was one of the sponsors of the bill to repeal the subsidy contained in House Bill 6.

Two Ohio nuclear plants owned by a subsidiary of First Energy would have received nearly a $1 billion in fees from customers.

