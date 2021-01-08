Ohio Sen. Brown ‘not surprised at all’ that Trump will skip Biden’s inauguration

He said the president won't want to be seen as the loser to Biden

(WKBN) – After conceding election defeat on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he will not be attending the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown told reporters the president won’t want to be seen as the loser to Biden.

“It’s what we should do in this country, but this president who incited a riot on Wednesday is not gonna sit there with the incoming president who defeated him. I’m not surprised by that at all. He should but he won’t,” Brown said.

If President Trump makes good on his decision, he’ll be the first to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.