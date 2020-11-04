Ohio PUCO auditing FirstEnergy following House Bill 6 bribery scandal

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The issue came up after FirstEnergy was linked to a bribery scandal involving former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) started the process Wednesday to audit FirstEnergy’s compliance with corporate separation laws and regulations.

Householder and others are accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes to move along a nuclear energy bailout bill known as House Bill 6. The bill funneled state funds to two failing nuclear power plants. Those plants were managed by FirstEnergy.

Auditors will be reviewing corporate separation during the time period leading up to the passage of House Bill 6 and subsequent referendum efforts.

The audit should be done by April 21, 2021.

In its order, the Commission noted that information recently filed by FirstEnergy Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating an internal investigation by FirstEnergy Corp. warranted further examination of compliance with corporate separation regulations by FirstEnergy’s electric distribution utilities and its affiliates.

The PUCO has direct jurisdiction over FirstEnergy’s three electric distribution companies: Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company, Ohio Edison and Toledo Edison.

