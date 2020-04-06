Ohio National Guard being sent to help sick inmates at Elkton prison

Gov. Mike DeWine said medical staffing at the prison in Columbiana County is at 50% of what it should be

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – During Monday’s afternoon press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed COVID-19 cases at the federal prison in Columbiana County and his plan to help.

The Elkton Federal Correctional Institution, outside of Lisbon, is the only federal prison in Ohio. It is not run by the state — it’s run by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Seven inmates at Elkton have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are showing symptoms, DeWine said. Three inmates have died.

DeWine said he started getting calls from local officials and others over the weekend, concerned about the situation at Elkton.

The Ohio National Guard visited the prison and said medical staffing there is only 50% of what it should be.

DeWine said he is sending up to 26 Guardsmen and women to help with medical care at the prison.

These soldiers, who have been trained in the medical field, will not be armed and will not be providing security.

The National Guard will treat the inmates they can and triage others for hospital care. They will have proper personal protective equipment as they care for inmates.

The National Guard will also be bringing more equipment and ambulances.

DeWine said they will be there for seven to ten days until more federal help arrives.

Even though inmates at the prison are from all over the country, the prison is in Ohio and is staffed primarily by Ohioans, DeWine said. Additionally, when inmates get sick, they are taken to local hospitals.

DeWine said providing help is the right thing to do.

He is also requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons not send any new prisoners to Elkton for the time being.

DeWine said as a state governor, he has no authority to release any federal prisoners.