Ohio Lt. Governor Husted makes stop in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor will stop in Youngstown.

Jon Husted will be at Youngstown State University to talk about broadband internet.

He’ll announce the state’s two new 5-G Readiness Programs.

It’s in partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association.

He will also explain how to apply for grants for them.

Youngstown State University president Jim Tressel is expected to join Husted.

They’ll be at the YSU Excellence Training Center at 10:30 a.m. The center serves as a manufacturing educational hub made possible by a partnership between YSU and the Eastern Gateway Community College of Mahoning County.