Ohio Lottery conducts first Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Lottery conducted the first of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s draw studio in Cleveland Monday.

The drawing included 2,758,470 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million.

The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

The first winner will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio lottery broadcast. That drawing will be broadcast live on WYTV and will be streamed on WYTV.com.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 2.7 million people have signed up for the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery. With more than 5.1 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register. Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.

According to DeWine, the Ohio Lottery has done a data review of the entries and has eliminated any duplicates.

In addition, 104,386 young Ohioans have registered for the scholarship drawing.