Ohio lawmakers renewing push to end hazing on college campuses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State lawmakers are renewing a push for legislation to end what some are calling the “dangerous culture” of hazing on Ohio’s college campuses.

At 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, State Senators Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) and Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) held a news conference to announce legislation targeting the hazing at colleges and universities across Ohio.

The legislation comes after the recent death of Bowling Green State University, and 2019 Buckeye Valley High School graduate, Stone Foltz. Foltz died following an alleged hazing incident at Pi Kappa Alpha March 4. He was pronounced dead Sunday.

Senators Kunze and Gavarone were joined by Kathleen Wiant, the mother of Ohio University student Colin Wiant, who died in a hazing incident in 2018 while a pledge at the Sigma Pi fraternity.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mentioned Foltz’s death during his briefing Monday, saying he supports efforts being made to pass stringent anti-hazing legislation.