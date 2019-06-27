Ohio lawmakers discuss possible major changes to concealed carry law

Lawmakers expect that it will come back around for full debate in the fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The concealed carry law in Ohio has gone through changes since it was first passed in 2004, but a new bill being discussed in Columbus would scrap most of the existing law.

This new bill would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without training or a CCW license.

The measure is opposed by several police organizations. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says he does not think it is a good idea.

“I just think that it ‘s terrible legislation. I think it shows a lack of responsibility. It totally throws aside any type of safety training,” said Greene.

The bill passed the House Federalism Committee. It was then sent to the Criminal Justice Committee instead of to the floor for a vote on Thursday.

Senator Sean O’Brien says he won’t support the law.

“I think that taking the classes and understanding firearms and the laws is very important for a person to carry,” O’Brien says.

Right now, CCW license holders must inform police officers that they are carrying during traffic stops. Another provision in the law would remove that requirement.

Police say they are also opposed to that change.