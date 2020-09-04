Ohio Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered half-staff for Cleveland officer shot, killed

Detective James Skernivitz was killed after his car was shot at several times Thursday night

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown half-staff in honor of a Cleveland police officer shot and killed Thursday night.

The order is for all American and State of Ohio flags at all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower in Columbus.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may lower their flags at their discretion.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of the officer’s funeral.

Detective James Skernivitz was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.

He and another man were killed after the officer’s car was shot at several times around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police union president Jeff Follmer described Skernivitz as a “great officer and a great guy.”

Police Chief Calvin Williams asked for people’s prayers.