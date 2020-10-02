Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted to speak on President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

DeWine had his own coronavirus scare in August when he initially got a false positive test

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be speaking Friday about President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test.

They plan to talk to the media at 3 p.m. about Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Friday morning, DeWine wished the president a quick recovery.

DeWine had his own coronavirus scare in August when he initially got a false positive test, followed by a negative test.