CLEVELAND (WJW) — The top five Republican candidates battling to appear on the November ballot for Ohio’s Senate seat will square off during a debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland Monday.

How to watch:

The hour-long debate starts at 7 p.m. at FOX 8 News. It’s hosted by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and FOX 8’s Joe Toohey.

The debate can be viewed on Nexstar stations across the Buckeye state. Those stations are WDTN 2 News in Dayton, NBC4 in Columbus, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville and FOX 8 News. The debate will also stream on each station’s website.

The candidates:

Matt Dolan: state senator, former state representative, son of Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan.

Mike Gibbons: investment banker, Ohio Finance Co-Chair for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016.

Josh Mandel, former Ohio treasurer, former state representative, previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 and 2018.

Jane Timken: former chair of the Ohio Republic Party.

JD Vance: venture capitalist, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The rules:

Each candidate will get 60 seconds to answer a question. If there is a follow-up question or rebuttal, the candidate will have 30 seconds to respond and 15 seconds for clarification, if needed. We will be reminding the candidates of those times throughout the night. A bell will ring when time is up.

The polls:

While outgoing Sen. Rob Portman endorsed Timken, many of the candidates are still courting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

A February poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed 39% of Republican primary voters are undecided. Gibbons led GOP voters with 22%. He’s followed by Mandel with 15%, Vance with 8%, and Timken and Dolan with 6% each.

The same debate opportunity was offered to the Democratic Senate candidates, however, there were not enough qualified candidates to meet the requirements.

Dry runs are being held on Saturday and Sunday and the stage is set.