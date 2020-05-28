Ohio expands coronavirus testing criteria to include any person with symptoms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state is expanding its criteria for who can get tested for the coronavirus. The new criteria will allow individuals in the community to get tested if they have symptoms for COVID-19.

Before Thursday, there were three categories for receiving a test:

Hospitalized patients with symptoms and healthcare workers with symptoms, including nursing home employees and behavioral health workers

People at high risk of complications from COVID-19, including residents in long-term care facilities and congregate care facilities, patients 65 years or older with symptoms, patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms and racial and ethnic minorities with symptoms

Individuals receiving essential surgeries or procedures not requiring an in-patient hospital admission

“This is an expansion,” Gov. DeWine said. “We are talking with hospitals to expand the hospital testing and the surgeries allowed. We’re not making that announcement today. That’s not quite done yet but we will be making that announcement.”