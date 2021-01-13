Ohio elections chief makes campaign accountability easily accessible

The system is not mandatory right now but could be soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who oversees Ohio’s elections process believes some recently enacted changes will make things more efficient and more transparent.

Now, anyone running for office, including local races, can file their campaign finance reports electronically. Up to now., All that paperwork had to be dropped off at the local board of elections. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the change makes it easier for candidates.

“Whether you are a journalist, an academic, an opposing candidate or party, or just an interested citizen, you would now be able to go online and search those reports,” LaRose said.

LaRose said every candidate spends money on their campaigns in yard signs, TV ads, and other expenses, but records of those expenditures should be easily accessible to the public.

“The public deserves to know where you’re raising your money, from whom, and from what industries and how you are spending your money,” Larose said.

LaRose says the new system is not mandatory for candidates right now but hopes it eventually will be.