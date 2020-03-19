Ohio Department of Health confirms 5 COVID-19 cases in Mahoning County

There are currently 119 confirmed cases in Ohio across 24 counties

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing Mahoning County up to five.

There are currently 119 confirmed cases in Ohio across 24 counties. There are currently 33 hospitalizations.

Here are the latest confirmed cases:

Ashland -1

Belmont – 2

Bulter – 8

Clark – 1

Coshocton – 2

Cuyahoga – 53

Darke – 1

Delaware – 2

Franklin – 10

Geauga – 1

Hamilton – 1

Huron – 1

Lake – 2

Lorain – 6

Mahoning – 5

Medina – 5

Montgomery – 1

Richland – 1

Stark – 5

Summit – 6

Trumbull – 2

Tuscarawas – 1