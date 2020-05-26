Ohio BMV reminds people not necessary to visit immediately, services offered online

Many BMV services can be done online, including changing your address, paying fees and ordering/renewing plates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle opens Tuesday after being closed for months due to COVID-19, but there is no need to rush in they say.

As we safely reopen on May 26, you do NOT need to immediately visit a location. Many BMV services can be done at https://t.co/XIV0GPdtn0. Safety is our top priority. We hope you will help us keep in-person traffic down so we can help each other stay safe. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/ZS3C7Ddsbo — OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) May 25, 2020

Also due to Ohio’s continued state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said last week at a press briefing.

“The one thing that we’re trying to prevent is everybody rushing out to the BMV on Tuesday thinking that they have to be there, that they have to renew their license, and then creating the problem of not being able to handle everybody at the BMV, creating crowding, spacing and those issues,” Husted said last week. “That’s the last thing that we want to have happen.”

However, before BMVs opened their doors Tuesday morning, people were already lining up outside in Worthington and on Morse Rd. in Columbus.