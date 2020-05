ODNR said no foul play is suspected in the man's death

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating after the body of a man was found in Lake Milton on Wednesday.

According to officials, the man is 58-year-old George Protain of Youngstown.

ODNR said no foul play is suspected and the cause of death is pending the Mahoning County coroner’s report.

ODNR is leading the ongoing investigation.