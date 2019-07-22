Officials deal with aftermath of storm damage in Kinsman

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some areas of Kinsman are still dealing with the aftermath of severe weather over the weekend.

Storms on Saturday caused a large portion of Lakeview Drive to wash away.

Senator Sean O’Brien talked about plans to raise funding to rebuild the damaged road.

“We’re talking with our county engineer Randy Smith, trying to get an evaluation on how much money we’re talking, even just to get it started so that we can get people back over there. Whether it’s with ATV’s, you know, so they can at least get to their property, not having to come back the back way,” O’Brien said.

He said they are looking at different pools of money to take from for the project, but they first need to get an assessment from the county engineer.

“[We need to] secure the funding and the assets. Whether we can bring other assets, bulldozers, whatever other earth-moving equipment. It takes time to get that, to evaluate it, so we’re working right now. We should have some idea later this afternoon or tomorrow morning.”

The house right next to the road is now taped off.

“I’t still raining. There’s concerns that it could undermine underneath. We’re still having erosion occurring, so it’s a precaution… We’re erring on the side of good judgment here,” O’Brien said.

First responders in Kinsman are thanking surrounding communities, some from as far away as Conneaut, for helping with Saturday’s flooding disaster.