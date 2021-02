These emails are a scam, as ODOT does not issue driver's licenses in Ohio

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an email scam involving their licenses.

ODOT says suspicious emails that appear to be from them have been circulating, telling people to update their driver’s license information.

These emails are a scam, as ODOT does not issue driver’s licenses in Ohio.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), which does issue driver’s licenses, is also not requesting this information, according to ODOT.