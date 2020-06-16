ODNR says teen pulled from Lake Milton has died

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that A 16-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Milton over the weekend has died.

State officials said the teen dove into the water on Sunday from a boat dock and did not resurface.

Witnesses pulled the teenager from the water and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Warren and then flown to Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit where he was pronounced dead Monday night.