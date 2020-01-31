ODNR looking for all bald eagle nests in Ohio

ODNR is asking people to report bald eagle sightings at between February 1 and March 31

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants the public’s help to locate every bald eagle nest in the state.

“The bald eagle’s remarkable comeback speaks volumes about Ohio’s conservation efforts,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “With its population on the rise, the bald eagle will continue to serve as a powerful symbol for our state and our country for years to come.”

ODNR is asking people to report bald eagle sightings at wildohio.gov between February 1 and March 31. They will also be giving online updates on verified nests here.

“From the Ohio River to Lake Erie, our state has become an ideal home for the bald eagle,” said ODNR director Mary Mertz. “This is a great opportunity to get outdoors and see this soaring raptor, all while providing a valuable conservation service to our service.”

ODNR said identifying all of the nests in Ohio has not been done since bald eagles were delisted from Ohio’s list of endangered and threatened animals in 2012.