ODNR charges fishing business with abusing fish, throwing carcasses into Lake Erie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A commercial fishing business faces charges after investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources say they abused and wasted game fish in Ohio last month.

On March 30, Division of Wildlife investigators said they observed and recorded employees from Szuch Fishery, Inc. intentionally hurt a trophy-sized muskellunge after taking it out of a fishing net in western Lake Erie.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the suspects were also seen taking gar out of fishing nets, breaking their spines and throwing dead carcasses back into the lake.

Szuch Fishery is being charged with one count of causing intentional harm to a non-commercial fish species, 10 counts of stream littering and 10 counts of illegally disposing of dead fish.

ODNR said employees Joseph Imre Jr., Holly Szuch and Michael Szuch were each charged with stream littering and illegally disposing of dead fish. They could face 90 days of incarceration if convicted.

Wildlife violations can be reported to the Turn-In-A-Poacher Program by calling or texting 800-762-24-2437.

