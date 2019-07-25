Nugget of Knowledge: What happened to lunar material from the moon?

You can see a moon rock on display at the Air Force museum in Dayton from Apollo 16

(WYTV) – Six Apollo missions that landed on the moon brought back 842 pounds of lunar material, dirt and rocks.

What happened to it all?

In some cases, we don’t know — we’ve kind of lost track.

Some of the samples from Apollo 11 and 17 — the first and last missions to land on the moon — were gifts.

President Richard Nixon sent small pieces to each of the 50 states and some nations around the world.

Today, we don’t know where more than half of those gifts are kept. Some have disappeared — the samples we gave to Brazil, Canada and Sweden went missing.

Thieves managed to steal other samples or those counties sold them, including the island of Malta and Romania. One sample was accidentally tossed in the trash, mistaken for debris left behind after a fire in Ireland.

You can find moon rocks for trade but most, if not all, are counterfeit.

An undercover project, Operation Lunar Eclipse, has managed to recover 78 lost samples.

