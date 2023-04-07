(WYTV)- According to a Google search, these are the most common brand names that give us trouble when it comes to pronouncing them.
Porsche “Porsh-aa”
Nike “Nigh-key”
Hermès “Air-mez”
Louis Vuitton “Loo-ee we-taahn”
Hyundai “Hun-day”
IKEA “Ee-keh-yah”
Audi “Ow-dee”
Yves Saint Laurent “Eve-sanh la-rahn”
Givenchy “Jhee-von-shee”
Versace “Vur-sah-chay”
Peugeot “Poo-zhow”
Adidas “Add-dee-dass”
Balenciaga “Bah-len-see-ah-gah”
Moschino “Mos-key-no”
Tag Heuer “Tag-hoy-yer”
Stella Artois “Steh-la-arr-twa”
Godiva “Go-dee-vuh”
Volkswagen “Foaks-vaa-gun”