(WYTV) — Fun and cold facts about December, the twelfth and final month of the Gregorian calendar.

It’s overwhelmed by different holiday customs and traditions — we focus on little else, except maybe to complain about the weather.

December was one of the original months in the ancient Roman calendar, the tenth and final month. It’s Latin for tenth month.

When Julius Caesar changed the calendar in 45 BC, he added two months, January and February, but he put those at the beginning of the calendar year. December, though, did gain a day, going from 30 to 31.

The Anglo-Saxons had their own name for the month of December: “Winter Monath.” A second name was “Yule Monath,” which means bring in a Yule log to celebrate.

On December 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights was born.

The traditional name for the full moon in December: the Full Cold Moon.

Those born in December have two different birth flowers, the holly and the paperwhite narcissus, a cousin of the common daffodil that flowers in winter.

On December 21, 1846, an unknown patient was operated on for the first time with anesthesia by Dr. Robert Liston at the University College Hospital in London.

If you’re born before December 23, then you have the sign of Sagittarius. Those born on December 23 or later have the sign of Capricorn.

December 6 is St. Nicholas’ Day, which some may know as the original Santa Claus.

December 8 celebrates National Brownie Day while December 15 is National Cupcake Day.

It’s also National Egg Nog Month and National Fruit Cake Month.