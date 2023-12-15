(WYTV)- Christmas is for kids, they seem to get the most enjoyment out of it.

But it hasn’t always been this way. Grownups put them there. Christmas had its roots in winter festivals with plenty of drinking and carousing.

The poor would bang on the doors of the wealthy yelling “Now bring us some figgy pudding!”

Some groups, such as the Puritans in New England even banned Christmas celebrations.

This is while the Western world saw children as miniature people who needed to be disciplined toward goodness. But Christmas began to transform itself.

We discovered new traditions that said let’s be generous toward the children first. In the 19th century, we began to sing child-focused carols such as “Silent Night,” “What Child Is This?,” and “Away in a Manger.”

And we began to encourage our children to believe in magic at Christmas time. Remember the 1897 editorial in the New York Sun titled “Is There a Santa Claus?” “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

Here’s a suggestion: when a child starts questioning the Santa story and seems old enough to understand, take him, take her aside and, say here’s the secret: you are Santa.

You have the power to make wishes come true.

Pick a sibling or a friend, or someone outside the family in need for whom this questioning child can be Santa Claus with good deeds and bring joy to someone else.