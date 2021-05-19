Notorious Youngstown mob boss dies

Lenny Strollo spent 13 years behind bars and was convicted of ordering the shooting of Paul Gains, Mahoning County Prosecutor elect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Notorious Youngstown mob boss Lenny Strollo has died.

Strollo spent 13 years behind bars.

He was convicted of bribes, money laundering and racketeering.

In the 1990s, he agreed to a plea deal to testify against other local mobsters and corrupt politicians.

In total, he helped prosecutors get more than 70 convictions as part of an organized crime probe in the Valley.

Strollo was also convicted of ordering the shooting of Paul Gains in 1996, the Mahoning County Prosecutor elect at the time.

Strollo was released from prison in 2012.

He was 91 years old.