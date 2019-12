The final layer of asphalt should be completed by this weekend

(WYTV) – Good news for Valley drivers — the new roundabout at Five Points in Mahoning County is expected to open Wednesday afternoon.

Mahoning County Engineers tested the roadway, and the concrete passed integrity tests.

The $2 million endeavor is the county’s second-biggest roundabout project.

