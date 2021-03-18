Non-profit looking for companies to hire workers with developmental disabilities

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – March is Developmental Disabilities Month and one place in East Palestine is working to help adults get jobs and work on their job skills, but they need more businesses to partner with.

Threshold Residential Services helps people with developmental disabilities. They coach adults to learn job skills in the hopes they will get hired by a business. It can be a challenge.

“An interesting change for an individual who has been in a sheltered program their whole life. So whereas they may be accustomed to seeing their friends every day, instead, they are going to work a shift,” said Chris Page, with Threshold Residential Services.

Threshold helps them throughout the process, before they get a job and after they are hired.

“To set those individuals for success whenever they go to get those jobs in the community,” Page said.

They’ve already made a connection with the Way Station Thrift Store.

Page is working on adding more businesses but wants all of them to understand this is a work in progress.

“We’re looking for them to have an open mind, to understand that the individuals that we can serve can fill that void for that job that they haven’t been able to fill or the turnover is high,” he said.

They’re looking to expand this opportunity throughout Columbiana County, looking for places that may be close to home for people with developmental disabilities.

“The biggest barrier is transportation to get the individuals to working in the community. Having multiple sites is ideal because then it gives us placements. Maybe we can give people the closest placement to their house,” Page said.

They also help people with problems doing day-to-day tasks — things most people don’t think about.

“They need to know how to take care of themselves. So it would be geared around cleaning and washing clothes, cooking, those type of activities,” Page said.

If you are interested in helping, visit Threshold Residential Services’ website or give them a call at 330-426-4165.