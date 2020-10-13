No deal yet: Late night negotiations to resume between YSU and faculty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With no deal reached between YSU and its faculty union this afternoon, negotiations will resume at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Both sides met Tuesday after university administrators announced Monday that a counterproposal was being considered that involved some compromise on salaries.

However, the union said the counterproposal that was presented during negotiations Monday was different than the one sent out to the union.

YSU said the mistake was a miscommunication, according to union officials.

YSU has set up a web page to guide students through the process should a strike occur.

The university has said that classes will resume on Wednesday whether an agreement is reached or not saying that if the strike spills into Wednesday, the university will remain open and is making plans to continue to offer classes.

