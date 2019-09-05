No charges for Girard mom who accidentally shot daughter trying to surprise her

The 18-year-old wanted to surprise her mom with a visit home from college

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Girard City prosecutor has decided not to charge a mother who accidentally shot her daughter last week.

According to police, it happened around 9 p.m. Friday at a house on Ohio Avenue.

Police said the daughter was trying to surprise her mother with an unexpected trip home from college.

The mother thought the 18-year-old was an intruder and shot her.

The daughter is OK.

In a statement released by Girard City Prosecutor Michael Scala, a charge of negligent assault was being considered but based on the evidence — the surprise visit, the fact it was night and the mother living alone — Scala determined he was “declining to file this charge.”

“The key question would be if the mother was negligent in not identifying her daughter before shooting,” Scala said.

He said the Castle Doctrine, which allows a person to protect their home, was also a factor.

“However, I do not intend this finding to be any acceptance of this action. The owning and firing of any gun at another should only be done with extreme caution.”