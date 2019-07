This happened at the Buckeye Mobile Home Park just off of Route 422, across from the Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A mobile home park in Niles was underwater once again following the round of heavy rains on Wednesday.

This happened at the Buckeye Mobile Home Park just off of Route 422, across from the Eastwood Mall.

Flooding at the park has been happening more frequently, including last month.

Residents say it usually takes a few days for the water to go down.