Niles man facing bank robbery charge arraigned in court

Marsh was previously sentenced to a year in prison for robbing a bank in Niles in 2017

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles man accused of robbing a bank in Warren earlier this week appeared before a judge Friday morning.

Patrick Marsh, 38, was arraigned on a felony robbery charge in Warren Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $100,000.

He’s accused of robbing the TCF Bank on Elm Road Tuesday. According to a police report, Marsh confessed to the crime.

His arraignment comes a day after FBI agents conducted a search of his home in Niles where he was taken into custody.

Marsh was previously sentenced to a year in prison for robbing a bank in Niles in 2017.

