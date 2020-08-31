Nexstar’s NewsNation launches ‘opinion-free’ national newscast Tuesday

The broadcast will be carried on WGN America

(WYTV) – Nexstar’s NewsNation, a national newscast with no opinion or bias, launches Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The broadcast will be carried on WGN America.

NewsNation will deliver three distinct hours of news content in prime-time, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with its anchors pivoting to various locations nationwide as news breaks and stories develop.

NewsNation will draw on the local market, as well as regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country, including those at 33 WYTV News, to deliver news reporting that is fact-based, impactful, educational and unbiased.

Broadcasting live from a new, state-of-the-art newsroom and studio located at WGN-TV in Chicago, NewsNation will bring viewers breaking news and live video on the most important news stories and issues impacting the nation, as well as regional and local communities throughout the U.S.

If WGN America is not available on your cable, satellite or streaming video provider, tell your provider you want it.

In the meantime, NewsNation will be available to viewers for free for 30 days on www.newsnationnow.com.

You can also watch the show on the NewsNation Now app, which will be available in the app store on Tuesday.